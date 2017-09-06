Sporting President Slams West Ham 'Dildo Brothers' Over William Carvalho Legal Action

Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho has slammed West Ham's co-owners in another foul-mouthed tirade as the war of words over William Carvalho rumbles on.

News broke on Sunday that David Sullivan and David Gold had begun legal proceedings to sue the Portuguese giants over their handling of the Hammers' supposed £35m deal for the defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window.

In quotes published by Portuguese paper Record, De Carvalho chose to refer to West Ham's owners in less than glowing terms as he called on fans to see the true nature behind the collapsed deal.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

He rebuked: “Where is it? Proof? Now, approaches, for sure. I’ve had them for almost the whole squad: West Ham supporters call Mr. David Sullivan and his brother 'the Dildo Brothers'.

“These messengers, these offended virgins, the president of West Ham… We must tell the truth!”

The riposte from De Carvalho comes in the wake of David Sullivan's son taking to Twitter to announce that West Ham were preparing a legal case against Sporting's communications director after he alleged that no bid had been made for Carvalho's signature.

West Ham are commencing legal proceedings against the communications director of sporting Lisbon as a written offer for the player was made — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) September 3, 2017

Nuno Saraiva challenged David Sullivan to publicly provide evidence of the Irons' alleged offer for the 25-year-old, which is said to have been made two weeks before last Thursday's transfer deadline day.

Saraiva had said: "No proposal arrived for the player William Carvalho.

"Mr Sullivan has a duty to prove what he says. For this reason, Sporting Clube de Portugal challenge him to publicly show the proposals he says have been made, as well as the evidence that Sporting CP has received them."

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

West Ham claimed that their bid for Carvalho, who has been linked with Everton in the past, was turned down by Sporting for not being good enough.

Mr Sullivan said at the time: "It is no secret that we made a club record bid for Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho but unfortunately that offer was rejected a couple of weeks ago.

"Late last night Sporting Lisbon made contact to accept the original offer, but unfortunately it was just too late in the day, and we simply did not have enough time to put the player through a medical.

"We were not prepared, as a club, to buy a player for that amount of money without him having gone through adequate medical checks."