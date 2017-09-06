Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Kevin De Bruyne vs Sadio Mane - Head to Head in Gameweek 4

After a week filled with the inane boredom of the international break, the Premier League is back and what a game we have to kick our Saturday off with.

Manchester City host Liverpool in a match sure to deliver goals, high drama and entertainment throughout the 90 minutes, especially with two suspect defences on show.

While Kevin De Bruyne is yet to hit the heights we have come to expect from the Belgium international in recent years so far this season, Sadio Mane has had no problem in recapturing the form that made him a standout player during the 2016-17 campaign.

But who should you pick for your Yahoo Daily Fantasy team this weekend?

Form

There's only one winner here, really. Mane has already managed three goals from his first three Premier League games and averages 16.7 points a game, while De Bruyne is yet to contribute a goal or an assist from City's opening matches.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Mane has formed a mean attacking partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and all three forwards have started the campaign in exceptional form, with Mane's Egyptian and Brazilian counterparts also contributing two goals each.

De Bruyne has not hit top form as of yet, averaging 9.5 points a match, although there is every chance that the former Chelsea and Wolfsburg playmaker will find that killer pass to split Liverpool's defence open come Saturday.

Opposition

As previously mentioned, neither side can claim that their defences are their strongpoints.

Liverpool, even though they have kept two consecutive Premier League clean sheets, remain dodgy at the back, with defenders like Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno likely to be exposed by City's intricate attacking play.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

City also remain less than convincing at the back, despite their hefty investment in full-backs in the summer transfer window, and Mane will be confident of bagging a goal or two should he get good service.

Value

If you've got the cash to splash, then you may fancy forking out £27 from your £200 budget on Senegal international Mane.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

His displays so far this season warrant the large price tag, while De Bruyne's fee of £25 is not particularly representative of the way he has performed during the early part of the campaign.

Given the pair's early season form, you'd have to back Mane over De Bruyne, even if Liverpool's shaky defence will likely give the latter plenty of chances to score or assist.