Soccer

Man City Legend Paul Dickov Previews Saturday's Liverpool Game & Backs Guardiola in Second Season

an hour ago

Manchester City legend Paul Dickov believes Citizens manager Pep Guardiola has a better understanding of his squad than last year. 

Dickov, who spent two separate spells with City as a player, thinks the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will 'enjoy the new pressure' he experiences this season. 

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The 44-year-old told Betsafe: “Last season he didn’t bring in as many players as he would have wanted. He didn’t see it as his team and they have 11 players in the squad that were only 31. There is no way you can win the league with 11 players over 31. 

"A lot of young players have been bought in, and the two biggest signings are the two full-backs. The way Pep wanted to play Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, going forward as wing-backs and even as full-backs they will be City’s best attacking players." 

With both City and Liverpool making unbeaten starts to the new Premier League season, Dickov has highlighted Jurgen Klopp's team's inefficiency in defence as a major plot-point ahead of Saturday's early kick-off. 

He added: “Huge game for both teams. Liverpool got a fantastic result against Arsenal and scoring a lot of goals. Manchester City have seven points out of a possible nine and look like they have a bit of resilience and strength in depth they didn’t have last season.” 

“Liverpool have been impressive but defensively against Watford and the last game other teams having chances, especially from set-pieces. That is the one position Klopp should have strengthened.” 

