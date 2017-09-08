Inter have announced a new deal for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic.

The 28-year-old was the subject of major interest from Manchester United during the summer window, but the Nerazzurri managed to hold on to him and have now tied him up on a five-year contract.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "FC Internazionale Milano are happy to announce that Ivan Perisic has renewed his contract and will remain with the Nerazzurri until 30th June 2022!

"Born in Split on 2nd February 1989, Ivan joined Inter during the 2015-16 season. He has since gone on to make 81 appearances in Serie A, domestic cups and the Europa League. He has scored 20 goals for Inter but the story won’t end here."

Perisic has proven to be one of the most exciting players in the Italian top flight, with no player in the division providing more assists for their teammates last season.

The Croatia international has been at Inter since 2015, having joined from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, and looks set to remain to help his club attempt the climb back to the top of Serie A.