Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 4

After the boredom of the international break, Premier League football is back, and there are a few crackers in store for fans this weekend.

Saturday's early kick-off sees Manchester City entertain Liverpool, while the later game will feature current league leaders Manchester United taking on Stoke.

With fantasy football also returning this weekend, which players are in form and who should you ditch? Here are our top tips...

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Jonas Lossl - Who would have thought that, three league games in, Huddersfield would be yet to concede a goal? Lossl has been a big part of that run and could grab another clean sheet on Monday night against West Ham.

Fraser Forster - The big keeper may be out of reckoning with the England national squad but he's still picking up points in fantasy football, and a favourable tie against Watford could reap yet more points.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Who's Not





Joe Hart - While Gareth Southgate still backs the 30-year-old as England's best goalkeeper, fantasy managers should take notice of Hart's poor form, with the goalie conceding 10 goals in his first three league games for the Hammers.

Asmir Begovic - While undoubtedly a good signing for Bournemouth, Begovic has let in five goals and is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea are back to winning ways after victories over Tottenham and Everton and kept their first clean sheet of the campaign with a shutout against the Toffees.

Christopher Schindler - Representing a cheap option, Schindler has played every minute of Huddersfield's Premier League campaign so far, helping the Terries grab three consecutive clean sheets.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Who's Not





Kieran Trippier - The right-back has reportedly shaken off an injury, but even if he does start on Saturday there are no guarantees that Tottenham will stop Everton from scoring at Goodison Park.

Pablo Zabaleta - The hardened pro has found life at West Ham difficult to begin with and could struggle again on Monday against Huddersfield.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Paul Pogba - After his mixed campaign last season, the France international has started the year in fine form and has license to bomb forward thanks to the presence of holding midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Mohamed Salah - The former Roma winger has slotted in at Liverpool alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane remarkably well, netting twice in his first three league games.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Who's Not





Anthony Knockaert - A lot of Brighton's hopes for the season rest on the ex-Leicester winger's shoulders but he is yet to discover the form that made him the Championship's best player last term.

Bernardo Silva - City are seriously stockpiled with attacking talent and, while Silva is nonetheless a terrific player, you can't be sure that he'll start against Liverpool.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Roberto Firmino - The Brazilian is eyeing up Manchester City's defence ahead of Liverpool's trip to the Etihad Stadium and you should expect the former Hoffenheim attacker to get on the scoresheet.

Alvaro Morata - There were some doubters as to whether Morata would fit in at Chelsea but, with two goals and two assists in his first three games, it seems the Spain international has had no problems in adjusting to life at Stamford Bridge.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Who's Not





Harry Kane - While August may be over and his curse presumably lifted, the figures behind Kane's poor start to the season still make for grim reading, with the striker yet to hit the back of the net with Spurs.

Wayne Rooney - Arrested and charged for drink-driving during the week, the former England international is unlikely to play any part in Everton's match against Tottenham.