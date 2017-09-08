Soccer

Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 4

an hour ago

After the boredom of the international break, Premier League football is back, and there are a few crackers in store for fans this weekend.

Saturday's early kick-off sees Manchester City entertain Liverpool, while the later game will feature current league leaders Manchester United taking on Stoke.

With fantasy football also returning this weekend, which players are in form and who should you ditch? Here are our top tips...

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot


Jonas Lossl - Who would have thought that, three league games in, Huddersfield would be yet to concede a goal? Lossl has been a big part of that run and could grab another clean sheet on Monday night against West Ham.

Fraser Forster - The big keeper may be out of reckoning with the England national squad but he's still picking up points in fantasy football, and a favourable tie against Watford could reap yet more points.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Who's Not


Joe Hart - While Gareth Southgate still backs the 30-year-old as England's best goalkeeper, fantasy managers should take notice of Hart's poor form, with the goalie conceding 10 goals in his first three league games for the Hammers.

Asmir Begovic - While undoubtedly a good signing for Bournemouth, Begovic has let in five goals and is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot


Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea are back to winning ways after victories over Tottenham and Everton and kept their first clean sheet of the campaign with a shutout against the Toffees.

Christopher Schindler - Representing a cheap option, Schindler has played every minute of Huddersfield's Premier League campaign so far, helping the Terries grab three consecutive clean sheets.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Who's Not


Kieran Trippier - The right-back has reportedly shaken off an injury, but even if he does start on Saturday there are no guarantees that Tottenham will stop Everton from scoring at Goodison Park.

Pablo Zabaleta - The hardened pro has found life at West Ham difficult to begin with and could struggle again on Monday against Huddersfield.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot


Paul Pogba - After his mixed campaign last season, the France international has started the year in fine form and has license to bomb forward thanks to the presence of holding midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Mohamed Salah - The former Roma winger has slotted in at Liverpool alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane remarkably well, netting twice in his first three league games.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Who's Not


Anthony Knockaert - A lot of Brighton's hopes for the season rest on the ex-Leicester winger's shoulders but he is yet to discover the form that made him the Championship's best player last term.

Bernardo Silva - City are seriously stockpiled with attacking talent and, while Silva is nonetheless a terrific player, you can't be sure that he'll start against Liverpool.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot


Roberto Firmino - The Brazilian is eyeing up Manchester City's defence ahead of Liverpool's trip to the Etihad Stadium and you should expect the former Hoffenheim attacker to get on the scoresheet.

Alvaro Morata - There were some doubters as to whether Morata would fit in at Chelsea but, with two goals and two assists in his first three games, it seems the Spain international has had no problems in adjusting to life at Stamford Bridge.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Who's Not


Harry Kane - While August may be over and his curse presumably lifted, the figures behind Kane's poor start to the season still make for grim reading, with the striker yet to hit the back of the net with Spurs.

Wayne Rooney - Arrested and charged for drink-driving during the week, the former England international is unlikely to play any part in Everton's match against Tottenham.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters