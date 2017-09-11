Leicester fans will be feeling frustrated about Adrien Silva's current status at the club.

Although he is now technically a Leicester City player, reports emerged after the deal was completed that Leicester were in fact 14 seconds late submitting the required paperwork, meaning he is not legally allowed to play for Leicester until the January transfer window opens.

Whilst Leicester are still trying to convince FIFA the paperwork was submitted on time and to let him play, fresh reports are stating that even if he was eligible to play, he may not have been able to.

According to Sport Witness, Silva has returned home to Portugal on a short vacation in order to attend to a rib injury. The Portuguese international picked up the injury whilst still playing for his previous club Sporting CP against Steaua Bucharest in the Champions League qualifying play-off round in late August.

The injury kept him out of what would've been his farewell match for Sporting against Estoril, however the fact that he has since trained with his new club and the national team suggests the injury may not be too serious.

YURI KADOBNOV/GettyImages

Following his period of rest and recovery in Portugal, Adrien is expected back at Leicester to return to training with his new teammates as he prepares for life in the Premier League.

The Foxes have struggled so far this season, winning just one of their opening four games this season, and will be looking to bounce back with a win as they travel to high-flying Huddersfield Town this weekend.