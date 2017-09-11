Joey Barton Feels Wembley Curse Will Hold Spurs Back From Competing in the Champions League

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has predicted Tottenham Hotspur will struggle to compete in the Champions League as a direct result of their supposed inability to play at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's men kick off their European campaign on Wednesday as they play host to Peter Bosz's Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs have undoubtedly been dealt a tough hand in Group H as they were drawn into the same group as reigning champions, Real Madrid, as well as APOEL Nicosia and the aforementioned Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League runners-up will play all their home games this season at the England national team's stadium, Wembley, as Spurs' new stadium is still under construction.

However, it isn't the first time Spurs have used Wembley as their home, as they played in the 90,000 seater arena as they crashed out of the Champions League group stage and then the Europa League round of 32.

With such a poor record at Wembley, people have been left to speculate as to how they will perform this season, with Joey Barton writing off Spurs' Champions League campaign before it has even begun.

Speaking to TalkSport, Barton spoke of Spurs poor Wembley record, saying: "They can’t play at Wembley,"





However, the 35-year-old midfielder did say that the current Spurs team does have the potential to perform and succeed at any level.





"If they get their tails up and start to get that belief they’ve had in the Premier League for the past couple of years they can certainly go very close," he said.

Having failed to register a win at home so far this campaign, Spurs will be hoping they can shelve their Wembley hoodoo and show some form of consistency at home that will help them progress to the latter stages of Europe's Premier competition.