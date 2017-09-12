Carlo Ancelotti Claims Bayern Munich Pressure Is 'Too Much' After 2-0 Hoffenheim Defeat

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti says the pressure at the Bundesliga giants can be 'too much.'

The former AC Milan and Italy midfielder has managed a host of top teams throughout Europe, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but believes the atmosphere at Bayern is unlike anything he has experienced before.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He told Sky Sports Germany: "The criticism here is too much. I am used to being criticised, but to be honest it is too much."





Ancelotti has come in for criticism for his handling of Thomas Muller, who has frequently been placed on the substitutes bench instead of in the starting XI.





The 58-year-old added: "Muller always finds the right position on the pitch, behind Lewandowski, but not strictly behind him, a bit on the outside. I've never used him as a right wing player because I know he's not a gambler, he's different from Robben, Ribery, or Kingsley.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"He's a fantastic player between the rooms, we like to use this type of player to have more control over the game in possession."





Bayern's fast start to the Bundesliga season ended at Hoffenheim on Saturday as Mark Uth scored a double, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman unable to find the breakthrough.

There had been reports claiming Ancelotti could leave Bayern midway through the season for the Chinese Super League, but the Italian has rejected such speculation.

Bayern are set to open their Champions League campaign with a home tie against Anderlecht.