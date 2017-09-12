Fantasy Premier League Player Has Total Nightmare as Subs Score as Many Points as His Starting XI

We've all been there. But perhaps nobody's had it quite as bad as this guy.

It's early in the Fantasy Premier League season, and most are still managing to remember to swap their players in and out before they inevitably forget about transfers for the rest of the campaign.

Unfortunately for Conor Hayward, the decisions he took regarding his FPL team at the weekend were the wrong ones.

I've had a great time over the years, but it's now time for me to retire from @OfficialFPL... pic.twitter.com/M5u6x47KYc — Conor Hayward (@HaywardConor) September 9, 2017

He left Leroy Sane, Ben Davies and Eric Maxim Choupo Moting on his bench at the weekend - for you non-FPL players, bench points don't count - and the results were disastrous. Sane's brace in the 5-0 win over Liverpool racked up 13 points, while Davies got 14 from Spurs' win over Everton and Choupo-Moting hit 15 after scoring twice against Manchester United.

Conor, noticing his error, then took to Twitter to (jokingly, we presume) announce his retirement from Fantasy Football altogether. His subs - which also included Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois - ended up scoring more points than the entire starting team combined prior to West Ham's match with Huddersfield on Monday Night Football.

Javier Hernandez - who he had as one of his starters - eventually managed to rack up an additional two from that game and draw it level, to spare some of the embarrassment. But not all of it.