Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Celtic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Dan Gartland
31 minutes ago

Paris-St. Germain’s summer spending spree that landed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was done in pursuit of one goal: lifting the Champions League trophy. PSG takes the first step toward that goal on Tuesday when it opens group stage play against Celtic in Glasgow. 

Both clubs enter the match in good form, with PSG having beaten Metz on Friday and Celtic coming off a 4–1 over Hamilton. The other two clubs in Group B, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht, also play on Tuesday. PSG and Bayern will be heavy favorites to advance out of the group. 

See how to watch Tuesday's Champions League match below. 

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters