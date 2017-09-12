These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Paris-St. Germain’s summer spending spree that landed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was done in pursuit of one goal: lifting the Champions League trophy. PSG takes the first step toward that goal on Tuesday when it opens group stage play against Celtic in Glasgow.

Both clubs enter the match in good form, with PSG having beaten Metz on Friday and Celtic coming off a 4–1 over Hamilton. The other two clubs in Group B, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht, also play on Tuesday. PSG and Bayern will be heavy favorites to advance out of the group.

See how to watch Tuesday's Champions League match below.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass