Bayern Boss Carlo Ancelotti Doesn't 'Understand' Franck Ribery's Angry Reaction to Substitution

Following their 3-0 opening night success in the Champions League against Anderlecht, Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted he was unsure as to why winger Franck Ribery reacted so upset when after being substituted late on.

With the game drawing to a comfortable close for the Bundesliga champions, Ribery was substituted in the 78th minute for Thomas Muller, and his reaction certainly raised some eyebrows. The veteran French star avoided Ancelotti, took his time walking off the pitch, and launched his shirt into the substitutes bench.

Speaking in his post-match news conference (as quoted by ESPN), Ancelotti said of the incident: "Of course, I understand that the player wants to play for 90 minutes.

"But maybe sometimes they don't understand, in this situation Ribery, that I made a change not because of his performance - his performance was good, but because it was 10 minutes from the end."

"We had the game under control and he had a small problem on Sunday and didn't train, so I had the possibility to give him a rest. I don't understand the section and I will have to ask him.

"He was upset, but he already had a yellow card and I wanted to give him a break. His performance was good - perhaps he didn't think about it."

3 points at the start! 👌🏼👍🏼 Thanks to our fans in the stadium! You were brilliant as always ❤🙏🏼🙌🏼 @fcbayern #FR7👑 pic.twitter.com/sq2vFFSaN6 — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) September 12, 2017

After the game however, 34-year-old Ribery seemed to calm down and posted a message on Twitter thanking the home fans for their support.

Despite a relatively easy opening night win, Ancelotti's reaction was mixed as to his team's overall performance - labelling it 'satisfactory' rather than perfect.

"It was not a perfect game but we had it under control after we went 1-0 up really soon," he added.

"That's the reason I think we didn't play with a lot of intensity. We could have played with more intensity but we didn't need to. The game was under control; in general, I am satisfied."