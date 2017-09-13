Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

Three more Premier League teams and two-time defending champion Real Madrid take to the field Wednesday, as the Champions League concludes Matchday 1 with eight more games across the continent.

The headliner of the bunch is Tottenham vs. Dortmund, with Christian Pulisic and his Bundesliga side visiting Wembley Stadium to take on Spurs, who notoriously struggle at the London venue and are looking to improve on their European record.

Cristiano Ronaldo also returns to action for Real Madrid, which faces minnow APOEL Nicosia in what is expected to be a lopsided affair.

Here is the slate for all eight games (which begin at 2:45 p.m., ET)

Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow

Liverpool vs. Sevilla

Feyenoord vs. Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli

RB Leipzig vs. Monaco

Porto vs. Besiktas

Real Madrid vs. APOEL

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the day in the Champions League (most recent updates at the top; refresh for more).

Here are the lineups across the continent for the games:

Shakhtar Donetsk (4-2-3-1): Pyatov; Srna, Ordets, Rakitskiy, Ismaily; Stepanenko, Fred; Marlos, Bernard, Taison; Ferreyra — footballitalia (@footballitalia) September 13, 2017

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Milik, Insigne — footballitalia (@footballitalia) September 13, 2017

11 inicial: Casillas; Ricardo, Felipe, Marcano e Alex Telles; Corona, Danilo Pereira, Óliver e Brahimi; Marega e Soares.#FCPorto #UCL — FC Porto (@FCPorto) September 13, 2017

The Champions League will resume later in September, with Matchday 2 taking place on the 26th and 27th of the month.