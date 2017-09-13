Champions League Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid Starts 3-Peat Quest; Spurs Host Dortmund
Three more Premier League teams and two-time defending champion Real Madrid take to the field Wednesday, as the Champions League concludes Matchday 1 with eight more games across the continent.
The headliner of the bunch is Tottenham vs. Dortmund, with Christian Pulisic and his Bundesliga side visiting Wembley Stadium to take on Spurs, who notoriously struggle at the London venue and are looking to improve on their European record.
Cristiano Ronaldo also returns to action for Real Madrid, which faces minnow APOEL Nicosia in what is expected to be a lopsided affair.
Here is the slate for all eight games (which begin at 2:45 p.m., ET)
Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow
Liverpool vs. Sevilla
Feyenoord vs. Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli
RB Leipzig vs. Monaco
Porto vs. Besiktas
Real Madrid vs. APOEL
Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund
Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the day in the Champions League (most recent updates at the top; refresh for more).
Here are the lineups across the continent for the games:
📋 Confirmed #LFC line-up and substitutes for this evening's meeting with @SevillaFC. pic.twitter.com/nqJLY6uzfx— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 13, 2017
ONCE del #SevillaFC ante el @LFCEspanol #vamosmisevilla #UCL #LFCSFC pic.twitter.com/FE4IXjcsAn— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 13, 2017
📝🏃 #RMUCL#RealMadrid XI 🆚 @apoelfcofficial#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/MA4vUQUXgB— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 13, 2017
#StartingXI: @realmadrid - #APOELFC (#UCL MD1) #apoelfclive #RMvAPO pic.twitter.com/aB8qryYR1Z— APOEL FC (@apoelfcofficial) September 13, 2017
📋 | OPSTELLING / LINE-UP FEYENOORD#feymci #UCL pic.twitter.com/whbtnSjvj2— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) September 13, 2017
City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Silva (c), Jesus, Aguero #feyvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/hk9m3zoDoZ— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 13, 2017
Shakhtar Donetsk (4-2-3-1): Pyatov; Srna, Ordets, Rakitskiy, Ismaily; Stepanenko, Fred; Marlos, Bernard, Taison; Ferreyra— footballitalia (@footballitalia) September 13, 2017
Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Milik, Insigne— footballitalia (@footballitalia) September 13, 2017
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/ttCx6fnIP2— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2017
BVB: Bürki, Piszczek, Sokratis (C), Toprak, Toljan, Sahin, Dahoud, Kagawa, Aubameyang, Yarmolenko, Pulisic #thfcbvb pic.twitter.com/zzwwLeEzkO— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) September 13, 2017
11 inicial: Casillas; Ricardo, Felipe, Marcano e Alex Telles; Corona, Danilo Pereira, Óliver e Brahimi; Marega e Soares.#FCPorto #UCL— FC Porto (@FCPorto) September 13, 2017
Beşiktaşımızın UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi Porto maçı kadrosu #Beşiktaş #FCPBJK #UCL pic.twitter.com/sVm2oXitPc— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) September 13, 2017
🔴⚪️ Here's how #DieRotenBullen line up for our @ChampionsLeague debut! 🐂 #ExpeditionEuropa #UCL #RBLASM pic.twitter.com/Ypnudn03WE— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 13, 2017
La COMPO ! #RBLASM— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) September 13, 2017
16-Benaglio
5-Jemerson
25-Glik
6-Jorge
38-Touré
2-Fabinho
8-Moutinho
19-Sidibé
17-Tielemans
15-Diakhaby
9-Falcao (c) pic.twitter.com/qREkKxFuKS
Vijol'čnih 11 za @nkmaribor vs @fcsm_official . #UCL pic.twitter.com/q53wMLXK6G— NK Maribor (@nkmaribor) September 13, 2017
Наш состав на матч #ЛигаЧемпионов #МариборСпартак // Here’s our line-up for the #UCL match #MariborSpartak pic.twitter.com/A5rstw28Zt— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_official) September 13, 2017
The Champions League will resume later in September, with Matchday 2 taking place on the 26th and 27th of the month.