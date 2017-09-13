First Impressions: 6 Times Marcus Rashford Scored on His Debut for Both Club and Country

Since emerging from absolute obscurity midway through the 2015/16 season under Louis van Gaal, Marcus Rashford has gone from strength to strength and cemented his place as one of the world's most exhilarating young forwards.

One glaring feature in particular about Rashford's short career is his unerring ability to find the net on his debut, having notched in six of his first seven appearances for Manchester United and England in various competitions.

The only blot on his copybook, if you will, would be his FA Cup debut against West Ham in a 1-1 quarter final draw at Old Trafford, although he atoned for his inconsistency on this occasion by scoring in the replay at Upton Park to send United to Wembley.

Let's take a more in-depth look at some of the times the precocious talent has put his name up in lights...

UEFA Europa League Debut - 5-1 vs Midtjylland

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Rashford got his big break in professional football after being abruptly drafted into the Red Devils' Europa League round of 32 second leg tie against Midjytlland, following an injury to Anthony Martial in the warm up.

To say the teenager took his chance would be an understatement. Rashford scored two second half goals in quick succession to really announce himself on the big stage, and hasn't looked back since.

Premier League Debut - 3-2 vs Arsenal

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Just three days after announcing himself to the world in United's Europa League win against Midjytlland, Rashford was given his first start in red as Louis van Gaal drafted him in to lead the line against Arsene Wenger's side.

The youngster added fuel to the fire that was his growing reputation by again notching a brace in the first half of the match, and also set up Ander Herrera to score United's third goal of the game, which ultimately proved to be the winner.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

A breakthrough season for Rashford saw Roy Hodgson give the teenager his senior England debut in a friendly fixture against Australia, as they prepared for the upcoming Euro 2016 tournament in France.

Almost unsurprisingly, Rashford took just three minutes to score on yet another of his debuts, catching Raheem Sterling's looped deflected effort with the outside of his right boot on the volley, much to Socceroos keeper Matthew Ryan's surprise.

With this landmark goal, Rashford became the youngest player to score on his full England debut at 18 years and 208 days.

England U21 Debut - 6-1 vs Norway U21

Warren Little/GettyImages

So accomplished were Rashford's early performances for United, that he was fast-tracked straight into the England senior team from the U20's side, skipping the U21 group all together.

Having been a sporadic feature for a period under Jose Mourinho however, Gareth Southgate saw it appropriate to call the then 18-year-old into his squad, a decision which paid off to say the least.

Rashford scored his first career hattrick in an emphatic 6-1 win over Norway U21, and further cemented his growing reputation as a seamlessly confident debutant.

EFL Cup Debut - 1-3 vs Northampton Town



Pete Norton/GettyImages

The Manchester United academy graduate made his EFL Cup debut off the bench in a 3-1 away victory over Northampton Town, smashing the ball into an empty net to round off the scoring.

Again, United went on to win the tournament, beating Southampton 3-2 in the final at Wembley, adding yet another medal to Rashford's impressive collection at such a young age.

UEFA Champions League Debut - 3-0 vs Basel

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The teenage prodigy's important goals in last season's successful Europa League campaign earned United their place in this year's Champions League, and as we've come to expect of him, Rashford is wasting no time in making his mark.

The 19-year-old calmly placed a loose ball over the despairing dive of keeper Tomas Vaclik, and in doing so ascertained his reputation as one of the most effective debutants in football.

Rashford has now scored in six of his seven debuts for club and country, as well as the winning goal in his first Manchester derby, a truly astonishing feat for such a young player.