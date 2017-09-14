Juan Mata's Common Goal project has crossed the Atlantic Ocean and reached two of the most prominent members of the U.S. women's national team.

U.S. stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have joined Mata's initiative, in which players pledge to donate 1% of their salaries to charity. Mata began the project and was joined by Bayern Munich and Germany defender Mats Hummels soon after. Morgan and Rapinoe are the first two women's players to be part of the movement.

“Common Goal is intended as an inclusive initiative, and myself and Alex felt it was important that women’s football were represented from the outset,” Rapinoe said in a statement. “We’re really looking forward to building the movement with Juan and Mats from here—sky’s the limit at this stage.”

Added Morgan: “As the global profile of women’s football continues to grow, players like myself and Megan will have an increasing number of opportunities to use our status for good. I’m thrilled to join Common Goal at this early stage and hope we can inspire many others to become part of the movement.”

Mata and Hummels had previously committed to donate the portions of their salary to Berlin-based NGO Streetfootballworld, which is a massive network of local charities with the purpose of solving social issues through soccer, and Morgan and Rapinoe will follow suit.

This goal needs a team like no other. #CommonGoal pic.twitter.com/ABxz3hEAXl — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 14, 2017

#CommonGoal. Because it takes a team to win a game. pic.twitter.com/RdLNkLhoz8 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 14, 2017

Mata has praised Morgan and Rapinoe for their contributions.

“It takes courage to stand up and bring the movement to U.S. soil for the first time,” Mata said. “Fortunately, courage is something both Megan and Alex have in spades.”

Morgan and Rapinoe return to action with the U.S. women's national team on Friday for the first of two friendlies against New Zealand in a five-day span.