Soccer

Newcastle Sent Scout to Champions League Clash Between Benfica & CSKA Moscow

9 minutes ago

Newcastle United had a scout at Tuesday's Champions League clash between Benfica and CSKA Moscow - amid the maintained interest in the Portuguese side's midfielder Andreas Samaris, who was an unused substitute. 

The Magpies were not the only Premier League side to send scouts to the European fixture as the likes of Brighton, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield were also present, alongside former Champions League winners Manchester United, Barcelona and AC Milan. 

Portuguese journalist Tom Kundert posted an image of the scout list from Lisbon on Twitter, which showed Newcastle as one of 10 Premier League sides with a representative present at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

With a plethora of talent on show throughout each stage of the Champions League, the occasion proves to be a perfect opportunity to cast an eye towards potential transfer targets, with the Magpies seemingly keeping tabs on summer target Samaris - who failed to make an appearance on the night. 


The 28-year-old was subject to serious interest from the Magpies over the summer but failed to make the move as neither Benfica or Newcastle could agree on a fee for the midfielder, who has made just two Primeira Liga appearances so far this season. 

CSKA claimed victory in the opening Champions League group game following second-half goals from Vitinho and Timur Zhamaletdinov, which was enough to overturn Benfica's opener from Haris Seferovic, whilst Newcastle now turn their attention to Stoke City on Saturday. 

