Alexis Sanchez Tipped to Snub Real Madrid Interest in Order to Join Man City as Planned

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will reportedly snub apparent interest from Real Madrid to make sure he eventually gets the move to Manchester City next summer he so desperately wanted to happen on transfer deadline day last month.





Sanchez seemingly still has no intention of extending an Arsenal contract that is due to expire at the end of the season, with reigning European champions Real potentially interested in his services if speculation is recent days is to be believed.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The Chilean would actually be eligible to openly negotiate with Los Blancos, or indeed any foreign club, from 1st January when he enters the final six months of his current deal and sign a pre-contract agreement that would seal a move in advance.

But, according to the Daily Mirror, Sanchez has made his mind up on City and is 'keen to join' when the transfer window re-opens in January or as a free agent at the end of the season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Sanchez, who formerly worked with City manager Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, has apparently given 'strong indications' that the sky blues will get his signature, while the Mirror also states that the Manchester club are 'super confident' of agreeing a deal.

Sanchez was just hours away from joining City on the final day of the summer transfer window this year in a £60m deal. The club had sent officials to South America, where the player was serving international duty with Chile, in order to complete the final paperwork.

All that needed to happen for Sanchez to sign with City was for Arsenal to complete their own business and bring in an 11th hour replacement. That was supposed to be Thomas Lemar after a £92m deal was agreed with Monaco, but the player apparently had doubts and it fell through.

As soon as Lemar was off, there was no time for Arsenal to find another replacement and Sanchez's move was also called off as well.