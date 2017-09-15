PHOTO: Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac Taunts FC Koln With Europa League Goal Celebration

Having lashed home the equaliser against FC Koln on Thursday night as Arsenal secured a 3-1 win, Sead Kolasinac lifted up his jersey to relay a message to the away supporters and show his allegiance to his old side Schalke 04.

The spectacular volley was met with an equally spectacular celebration, wearing a t-shirt underneath reading 'Nordkurve' (which translates to North Curve) the name of the Schalke stand containing their most dedicated fans.

Having left Schalke in the summer for Arsenal on a free transfer - Kolasinac demonstrated his love of the club that gave him his first team career debut, while taunting old rivals.

🔴 Red on the outside.

🔵 Royal Blue on the inside.#s04 pic.twitter.com/Q4beFyntAl — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) September 15, 2017

Scoring his second goal of the season, many were surprised to see the Bosnia international named on the bench to begin with for the Europa League tie. After a strong start to his Arsenal career, Kolasinac is quickly becoming a fan favourite.