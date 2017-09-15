Soccer

VIDEO: Jack Wilshere Sends Arsenal Fans Wild with Great Move in Build Up to Bellerin's FC Koln Goal

an hour ago

Arsenal fan favourite Jack Wilshere has left supporters purring after pulling off a delicious dummy in the build up to Hector Bellerin's goal in the Gunners' 3-1 victory over FC Koln on Thursday night.

Arsene Wenger's men got their European campaign underway in sensational form last night with a win over their Bundesliga opponents. Despite conceding an early goal from Jhon Cordoba, the second half saw the Gunners find the back of the net three times in order to come away with all the spoils, and everyone is going nuts over the build up to their final goal.

Hector Bellerin was the one to seal the points for the home side after 81 minutes, but that wasn't before a very clever bit of play from the recently returned Wilshere, who took four defenders out of the game with a sensational dummy.

Breathtaking. A wonderful bit of vision that showcases just how good the 25-year-old can be when he's actually match fit. The trouble is keeping him that way. As is predictable, Arsenal fans were sent into a frenzy:

What eventually turned out to be a spectacular game of football was threatened to be marred by the antics that went on beforehand. Some 20,000 FC Koln fans had rocked up to London throughout the day ahead of kick-off and caused huge disruption around the English capital.

With only 2,900 tickets dedicated to away fans, the travelling supporters used their overwhelming numbers to attempt to break into the Emirates Stadium - resulting in the match being postponed an hour.

