Damning Stat Proves that Everton Have Been Unable to Successfully Replace Romelu Lukaku

Everton have had some difficult fixtures in the early stages of the Premier League season, but their profligacy in front of goal will be a concern for boss Ronald Koeman.

Not only have the Toffees conceded ten times in their opening five games - the joint worst record so far - but they have scored just twice.

And a damning statistic - as revealed by Opta - has suggested that there are serious problems in offensive areas.

7 - Everton have attempted just seven shots on target in 405 minutes of Premier League action so far in 2017/18. Blunt. pic.twitter.com/WQWDbQeIsx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2017

Everton have had just seven shots on target all season, an indication that there is a severe lack of creativity and an attacking outlet.

The mobility and intelligent runs of Lukaku are no more, and those tasked with providing chances for forwards have not been doing so with any regularity.

Having said that, Everton came close on a number of occasions in the second half at Old Trafford on Sunday, David de Gea called into action twice to keep out Wayne Rooney.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Their three shots on target against United represented nearly half of their total for the season. In comparison, against Chelsea, Everton did not test Thibaut Courtois once, and against Tottenham, only one shot hit the target.

Despite the severe problems, Koeman stressed after the United defeat that the run of fixtures was unusually difficult.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"When you look at the fixtures at the start of the season, we knew we wouldn't win them all," the Dutchman said, quoted by BBC Sport.

"We have played Manchester City, United and Chelsea away, plus Tottenham at home. Four title contenders, with the Europa League in between.

"Now we have four games at home in different competitions and we need to win. If you don't win it is better to stop."