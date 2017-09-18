Soccer

Video: Little Juventus Fan Reacts with Appropriate Disgust Upon Receiving Rival’s Shirt

The Juventus-Inter derby is perhaps Italy’s fiercest rivalry, pitting the country’s most successful clubs against each other. Surely the first thing a Juve fan learns is to despise Inter, and this kid’s parents must have taught him well. Check out the expression of pure hatred on his face as he unwraps that loathsome blue shirt. 

Now compare that to the face he makes when he opens that slick new Juventus yellow away shirt. This kid gets it. 

