Does PSG Have Enough Firepower to Get Into Champions League Final?

The Juventus-Inter derby is perhaps Italy’s fiercest rivalry, pitting the country’s most successful clubs against each other. Surely the first thing a Juve fan learns is to despise Inter, and this kid’s parents must have taught him well. Check out the expression of pure hatred on his face as he unwraps that loathsome blue shirt.

A little Juventus fan gets an Inter jersey for his birthday...he was not happy 😂 pic.twitter.com/pGcz31zhyp — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) September 18, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Now compare that to the face he makes when he opens that slick new Juventus yellow away shirt. This kid gets it.