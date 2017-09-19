Soccer

VIDEO: Viral Demo Footage Shows How Tough It'll Be to Land Ronaldo & Messi in FIFA 18

15 minutes ago

Can you feel the excitement in the air yet? FIFA 18 is only one week away from being released, and fans are gearing up for a weekend full of smashing their mates in online multiplayer.

For those of a more 'single player' persuasion, there's still loads on offer, as per usual, from EA Sports' critically acclaimed video game franchise including the chance to make your beloved club the best team in the world.

And what do you need to become the biggest club in world football? Only the best players of course. So how do you go about signing, say, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? We're glad you asked:

Youtuber Mgh's video about negotiating with the two megastars in the recently released FIFA 18 demo went viral over the weekend as fans ran the rule over just how difficult it is to land them in game.

The verdict? Not so hard, providing you have the money to afford them. Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo - front and centre of FIFA 18 - proves to be the more difficult to prise away but, offer the right cash and wages, and you'll nab yourself the Real superstar with a click of the fingers!

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters