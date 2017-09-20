Turning 19 is treating Christian Pulisic just fine.

The U.S. international, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, scored a goal and helped set up another for Dortmund in its Bundesliga match at Hamburg on Wednesday. Squaring off against fellow American Bobby Wood, Pulisic got the better of the matchup. After coming inches away from opening the scoring in the first half, Pulisic helped extend Dortmund's advantage in the 63rd minute before icing the result in the 79th. He took a layoff pass from Mahmoud Dahoud and carried the ball into the box, splitting a pair of defenders before finishing toward the far post with his right foot to make it 3-0.

👀 Christian Pulisic puts the three points on ice for Dortmund with this fine finish at Hamburg (via @FoxSoccer) https://t.co/COK86cuksb — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 20, 2017

Earlier, he sparked Dortmund's attack by streaking down the center before spraying the ball wide to Andriy Yarmolenko. The Ukrainian teed up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the goal line for a tap in that made it 2-0.

Dortmund pads its lead with Pulisic at the wheel before Yarmolenko tees up Aubameyang (via @FoxSoccer) https://t.co/mOF4V4zeou — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 20, 2017

Shinji Kagawa scored the opener for Dortmund, which is now five unbeaten to start the Bundesliga season (4-0-1) and in first place.

For Pulisic, the goal was his second of the league season, and his first since the season-opener against Wolfsburg. He has seven career goals in the Bundesliga and 10 goals in all competitions for Dortmund's senior team.