Former Bayern Striker Believes Neymar's Mega Money Move to PSG Has 'Destroyed the Whole Market'

Former Bayern Munich striker Giovane Elber has weighed in on the debate surrounding Neymar's world-record move to Paris-Saint Germain, claiming that the transfer "destroyed the whole market".

Elber, who spent six years at Bayern, was speaking to DAZN when asked about the transfer that rocked the world this summer.

The former Brazilian international replied, via Goal, by saying: "There is no [Bundesliga] club that would say 'Yes, we pay 100 or 200 million euros'. I don't think any player is worth such a large amount,"





"Neymar is a superb player but I think PSG has destroyed the whole market right now by paying these amounts. Not only for Neymar but also [Kylian] Mbappe. 200 million euros if they buy him that is unhealthy for football."

PSG have sold over 120,000 Neymar shirts in just over a month.



PSG have made £7.8 million in just Neymar shirt sales since his arrival.😎 pic.twitter.com/Kx4JgKrOik — Neymar Jr. (@Neymarvellous) September 20, 2017

The former Brazilian international also had his say on the manner in which Ousmane Dembele's big-money move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona played out this summer, saying: "If a player wants to leave his club, a contract has no worth anymore, he just rips the contract up and leaves. Dembele has shown that at Dortmund. No training, I want to leave. That's not good.

"Players lose the love they normally should show on the pitch. For me, football has never been a job. I had fun playing and it was even better to earn money doing that. Today that has changed."

Neymar has enjoyed a strong start to life in Paris, with four goals and four assists in five league games.

The first month of his PSG career has not been without controversy, however, as the winger was involved in a public spat with Edinson Cavani against Lyon over the taking of set-pieces.