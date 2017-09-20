Borussia Dortmund reclaimed the top spot in the Bundesliga, whilst also retaining their record of being the only team in Europes top five leagues not to concede a goal this season, after an impressive 3-0 victory over Hamburger SV.

The hosts started the game well, looking to catch out Dortmund in the early stages of the game. Bobby Wood's return to the Volksparkstadion was visibly a boost inside the opening five minutes, the American's pace an obvious threat that die Schwarzgelben were struggling to deal with.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could have opened the scoring after 15 minutes, however, the Gabonese striker's header hit the post. In a similar way to his first assist against FC Köln, Andriy Yarmolenko picked out his teammate perfectly but Aubameyang couldn't direct his effort beyond Christian Mathenia.

Less than 10 minutes later, Shinji Kagawa found the back of the net to put Dortmund in front. A Yarmolenko free-kick was met brilliantly by Ömer Toprak but his powerful header hit the static Kagawa. Reacting quickest, the Japanese international hit the ball over the downed Mathenia to put Borussia Dortmund ahead.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

André Hahn came close to breaching the Borussia Dortmund defence, before Christian Pulisic and Andriy Yarmolenko forced saves from Hamburger SV keeper Mathenia as both sides went into the half-time break with their heads held high.

Hamburg fans were celebrating early in the second half, seeing a Mërgim Mavraj effort ripple the net. However, the Albanian defender's effort flew just the wrong side of the post and Borussia Dortmund were let off the hook after a lapse in concentration at the back.

With 30 minutes left, Borussia Dortmund gave Hamburg a lesson in counter-attacking to double their lead. Christian Pulisic broke away from Hamburg's midfield at the youngster picked out Yarmolenko in an acre of space. The Ukranian showed some impressive footwork to get a shot off that, via a heavy deflection, was prodded home by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The Gabonese striker should have made it 3-0 shortly after. Getting on the end of a sumptuous through ball by Nuri Sahin, Aubameyang half-heartedly tried to find the far corner and he dragged his shot wide of the goal.

The USMNT golden boy spared Aubameyang's blushes with a deserved goal just 10 minutes from time. The 19-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, found a way in behind the Hamburg back-line and directed a shot beautifully in off the post.