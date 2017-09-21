Burnley Announce Signing of Free Agent Keeper Anders Lindegaard on a Season Long Deal

Burnley have acquired the services of goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard until the end of the season, the club have confirmed.





The 33-year-old is set to bolster Sean Dyche's options in goal following the injury of star stopper and skipper Tom Heaton - who last week underwent surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

BREAKING: Clarets complete deal for goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard. Full story: https://t.co/8hUBqHRYrq pic.twitter.com/wgJTJlo2aq — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 21, 2017

Lindegaard was a free agent after leaving Preston North End at the conclusion of last season, and after training with Burnley for the past week the club have added him to the fold alongside the Clarets other keepers, Nick Pope and Adam Legzdins.





The Danish international has been handed the number 22 jersey and after signing a deal until the end of the season Lindegaard said: “I’ve had a good week here and I’ve had a very good impression of the whole club and all the people here. It’s not hard to fit in nicely here.





“It seems like an honest place and a very hard-working place and I appreciate being a part of it.

INTERVIEW | Goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard speaks to Clarets Player after signing for Burnley. 🎥📝https://t.co/DhIf83NtxM — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 21, 2017

“I have seen the first two games Nick has played and he’s done very well. I have a lot of respect for that. I am here to try and sharpen up the competition in the goalkeepers’ department and we’ll see what happens down the line.





“I feel good physically and I still want to play. I come here with a good spirit and I have a lot of enthusiasm for getting started.





“I sensed from the first day I came in there was a good atmosphere, that things are in a good place, and it has paid off with a good start to the season,” he added.

Lindegaard also spent five seasons with Manchester United where he earned a Premier League winners' medal in the 2012/13 campaign, before he made the move to West Brom and subsequently spent 18 months with Preston before making the switch to Turf Moor.