VIDEO: YouTuber Shows What Happens When You Try to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Barcelona on FIFA 18

The annual release of FIFA is on us on the 29th September, with the long awaited new version of the game FIFA 18 hitting shelves.

As usual a more realistic game play style has been introduced by EA, and players are able to choose from game modes, such as career, the Journey, Ultimate Team and online to test their FIFA skills.

Career mode is the much talked about game mode on the new version with EA changing the outlook completely with major changes being made to transfers, and YouTuber RBT has tried to pull off the impossible of signing Cristiano Ronaldo for Barcelona. So can it happen?

As can be seen from the video above the answer in short is yes, Ronaldo completes an unexpected move from the Bernabeu to the Camp Nou with recently signed winger Gerard Deulofeu heading in the other direction.

The video begins with a new feature in which yourself as the manager can arrange a meeting with the other club's manager, in this instance Zinedine Zidane who enters the room in his suit and begins negotiations.

RBT opens proceedings by offering Zidane a player swap deal involving Deulofeu - who is valued at £27.5m - in exchange for four time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo; who is valued much higher at £84m.

How to do FIFA 18's best celebrations on PS4... including a Cristiano Ronaldo special! pic.twitter.com/W7o148Xq6p — Goal UK (@GoalUK) September 16, 2017

Sometimes a manager will just storm out the meeting due to being disappointed with the offer, but in this case Zidane counters by demanding Deulofeu and cash in exchange for the player.

The Real manager demanded a cash sum of £141.85m deal as well as securing the services of the former Everton winger, to which RBT counters with a offer of £120m plus Deulofeu which is agreed.

Once the free has been agreed it comes down to the nitty-gritty of convincing the former Manchester United winger to part ways and make the massive switch to his Real's biggest rivals and offer him a contract.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

The negotiations begin with the offering of a 'crucial role' in the squad which both the player and the agent agree too. The Portugal captain's agent then demands that a £237.8m release cause is put in the 32-year-old's contract in case another club show interest.

After the release cause is inserted and talks turn to play wages, where Ronaldo is surprisngly happy to take a £40,000-a-week pay cut to join the Catalan club, meaning his new weekly wage is reduced to a measly £460,000-a-week instead of £500,000-a-week.

A signing-on bonus is also demanded by his agent which is agreed at a fee worth £6.8m once Ronaldo accepts the clubs offer, plus an additional £10.3m once he has made 20 appearances for Barca and there you go it's that easy to sign one of the world's best players from their rivals.