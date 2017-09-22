Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Jamie Vardy vs Roberto Firmino - Head to Head in Gameweek 27

The football continues to come thick and fast, with October approaching and the season now in full swing.

One of the weekend's tastiest matches sees Leicester take on Liverpool in the second game between the two sides within the space of a week.

The Foxes won the first encounter, a 2-0 victory in the Carabao Cup, but lineups will be changed and attitudes refocused for the Premier League's late clash on Saturday evening.

Two of the division's best strikers in Jamie Vardy and Roberto Firmino will go head-to-head, but who should you select for your Yahoo Daily Fantasy team?

Form

Both players come into the match in good nick, with Vardy already scoring four Premier League for Leicester, while Firmino has two strikes as well as two assists for the Reds.

Fantasy points per game is pretty even too, with England international Vardy averaging 10.8 and his Brazilian counterpart Firmino picking up 10.1.

There's not much to separate the pair, with both Vardy and Firmino showing their capabilities early on this season, but Vardy has two more Premier League strikes than his opponent on Saturday and just about shades this round.

Opposition

If there's one thing we should be fairly certain about regarding Saturday's match, it is that there should be plenty of goals.

Neither Leicester nor Liverpool have defences they can boast about, with both sides already conceding nine goals from their opening five Premier League matches.

Vardy has tormented Liverpool's defence before, notably netting an impressive half-volley in 2016 as Dejan Lovren backed off, while Firmino scored twice against Craig Shakespeare's team during a 2016-17 fixture at Anfield.

There'll be chances for both Vardy and Firmino come Saturday evening, it's just about who takes their openings more clinically.

Value

There's a bit to consider in terms of price this weekend, with Vardy £6 cheaper than Firmino.

The former Fleetwood Town forward could be the perfect cheaper option for your team at just £18, especially with Liverpool in a bit of a rut as of late.

Firmino, who will be without Sadio Mane as the Senegal international completes his three-match suspension, costs £24 and is one of the more expensive options this week, alongside the similarly priced Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez and David Silva.

With Liverpool's defensive flaws likely to be exposed again on Saturday, it seems picking Vardy would be a wise move, even if Firmino is capable of conjuring up a bit of magic alongside Mohamed Salah.

