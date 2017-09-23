HMRC Investigating 90 Premier League Players for Tax Evasion

Ninety Premier League footballers are being investigated by HMRC as a result of suspected tax evasion, according to The Sun.

The department is also said to be looking into 38 clubs, as well as 13 agents.

Ninety footballers are being investigated by HMRC for tax evasion https://t.co/tpY72IPxe7 pic.twitter.com/xkfdcDKXBx — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) September 23, 2017

Inspectors are of the view that many players have companies set up in tax havens for the sole purpose of getting paid through image rights as opposed to wages.

The two have been viewed as separate income streams since a ruling was passed in 2000.

Back in January, HMRC indicated that 43 players were under investigation, but in a recent update, revealed that the number had more than doubled.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"We are making enquiries into 90 footballers, 38 football clubs and 13 agents for a range of issues including image rights abuse,” they said in a statement.

The clubs under the microscope are thought to be in the Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premier League.

The offices of West Ham and Newcastle were raided by said department earlier this year in an attempt to crack down on tax offences by clubs and players.

Since targeting football, the HMRC have already gotten over £260m back in unpaid taxes. And given their latest set of investigations, the sum could soon rise considerably.