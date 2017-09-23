Saturday afternoon saw Southampton take on Manchester United at the Saint Mary's Stadium. United come off an impressive form in the Premier League as they were equal on points with Manchester City to the top of the table. Southampton hosted with only one win under their belt in six games.

Marouane Fellaini made a start over an injured Paul Pogba for the Red Devils as well as in-form players Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku. Southampton's captain Virgil van Dijk started on the bench for the Saints, giving Wesley Hoedt a chance to play with Maya Yoshida.

The first 15 minutes of the game saw the home side dominate with possession as chances were made by the likes of Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic. Despite a strong start from the hosts, United yet again proved their counter attack to be the key to their success this season.

In the 20th minute, Ashley Young crossed the ball into the Saints' box directly to Lukaku's head. Though Fraser Forster blocked the first attempt from the header, Lukaku slotted in the rebound six yards out, giving United the lead against Southampton.

Southampton continued to press with their possession in United's box, but the Red Devils kept finding succession in their counter attack as the Saints failed to capitalise on their chances. United got another close chance in the form of a Rashford free kick only a few inches wide of the net in the 27th minute.

The trio of Mkhitaryan, Rashford and Lukaku really set the tone in attack for United as their pace on the ball had away fans roaring in the first half. Mkhitaryan's chances to convert balls were however prevented by Southampton's defence. Mario Lemina outshined his fellow Saints in the first half with his ball retention.

The first half finished with United leading 1-0 against Southampton.

HALF TIME: #SaintsFC 0-1 #MUFC



Romelu Lukaku's strike has given the visitors the lead heading into the break here at St Mary's. pic.twitter.com/pkYX2Rydqu — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 23, 2017

The second half saw the home side consistently put immense pressure on United as Southampton hardly gave any space for the Red Devils to make a counter attack or create chances.

The Saints had several chances to score, including one close chance in the 79th minute by Oriol Romeu as a ball from five yards out merely went wide from the right side of the net, out of David De Gea's reach.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

United also had an open chance minutes later as Ander Herrera was clear in the box, only to smash the ball above the post from Fraser Forster. United's usual charm in the final third of the match was not showing in the performance.

In the last minutes of the match, controversy arose as the referee went into the sidelines and booked Jose Mourinho as he went off quietly, shaking hands with the Southampton coaches.

The game ended 1-0 to Manchester United as they stay 2nd place on the Premier League table.