Original Cyborg Assassin Arnold Schwarzenegger Dubs Messi the 'Terminator of Football'

Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of Hollywood's biggest stars and former Governor of California, has branded Lionel Messi the 'Terminator of Football'.

The seven-time Mr. Olympia was speaking ahead of his Arnold classic in Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo catching up with him for an interview.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: “Messi is the Terminator of football.” pic.twitter.com/j0wuThzxQG — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) September 23, 2017

"I love Barcelona, it is a pleasure to be here and that Barcelona continues to welcome my event. This morning I took the opportunity to bike in the city," he said.





"I have done the Arnold Classic on all continents and Barcelona is a very important part of this because it represents the European Classic. We cover all continents and it is our way of trying to reach everyone in the promotion of fitness, health and bodybuilding."





Asked about his football background, Arnold revealed that he did play as a youth, but always knew that his calling was to be a bodybuilder.

Arnold Schwarzenegger visita el Camp Nou https://t.co/IUuuIkmZbG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 23, 2017

"Yes, I played soccer, but my talent was in bodybuilding," the star explained. "Everyone has talent in a certain area. I wanted to be a world champion in something and it turned out I was good at weightlifting, powerlifting and bodybuilding.





"That's where I put all my energies and where I stood out."





The 70-year-old also made mention of his visit to the Barcelona training ground last year, also referring to Argentinian star Lionel Messi as the football Terminator.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"Last year I visited and watched them [Barcelona] train. It was fantastic. When you grow up with football you always have it in mind.

"The European teams in general are very good and Barcelona is one of them obviously. Madrid too. Many of their players are among the best athletes, with tremendous stamina and speed.

"Messi is the football Terminator, we can say that."

Arnold's Terminator movies are among the most successful films to ever hit the screen. It must be quite an honour for Messi to be described as the aforementioned by Mr. Terminator himself.