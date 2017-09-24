Paul Pogba in Talks With Surgeon Who Treated Ousmane Dembele Over Possible Hamstring Operation

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba could be set to undergo surgery on his injured hamstring, and has been in talks with the same doctor who operated on compatriot Ousmane Dembele.

The 23-year-old is currently on the sidelines after sustaining the injury against Basel in Champions League matchday 1, and will miss important games for the Red Devils - he has already missed games against Everton, Burton Albion and Southampton.

Luckily, United haven't missed him too much so far, having recorded wins in all three of those matches, but of course, they would rather have their talisman back as soon as possible.

As reported by FourFourTwo, Finnish surgeon Sakari Orava told HS about the former Juventus star's situation: "His injury is a little different to Dembele because he can heal without surgery.

"A decision will be taken next week. This kind of problem is usually a sum of many coincidences and is affected by muscle fatigue as well as rapid stopping and quick turning, with the brain going quicker than the feet."

Pogba had began the season in fine fettle for Jose Mourinho's side after a somewhat lacklustre campaign last year. He has already scored twice and assisted three times in the Premier League, and with potential surgery in the offing, no exact date has been set for his return as of yet.

