VIDEO: Dutch Goalkeeper Produces 4 Incredible Saves in the Space 4 Seconds

Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of ADO Den Haag on Saturday, 25-year-old Sparta Rotterdam keeper Roy Kortsmit was still a hero after producing an amazing quadruple save to keep the visitors in the match 10 minutes after half-time.

Travelling to the Cars Jeans Stadion on Saturday, the Sparta Rotterdam youth product took centre stage to make four saves in less than six seconds. Despite a second-half goal from Abdenasser El Khayati settling the tie in favour of the hosts, Kortsmit's heroics was the main talking point at full-time.

ESPNFC | Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Roy Kortsmit's stunning saves to deny Den Haag https://t.co/C4Y6GRsVIc — Al's Football Blog (@AlsFootballBlog) September 25, 2017

Den Haag were without star man Ricardo Kishna, currently on loan from Lazio, for the game on Saturday, the Dutch winger suffering cruciate ligament damage in a 1-1 draw with Ajax last week.

For Sparta Rotterdam, the oldest professional team in the Netherlands, the defeat on Saturday compiled further misery onto what has been a tough season. With just five points this season, thanks to draws against PEC Zwolle (1-1) and NAC Breda (2-2), as well as an unlikely victory against FC Twente (1-0), Sparta Rotterdam currently sit in 15th place in the Eredivisie table.

Sparta Rotterdam will be looking to secure their second win of the season on Sunday when bottom of the table Roda JC Kerkrade travel to the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel on matchday seven.