Champions League: Real Madrid Wins at Dortmund, Tottenham, Man City Victorious
Tuesday's Champions League action delivered once again as every fixture featured some mouthwatering action.
In a highly entertaining affair, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale put on a show as they secured Real Madrid's first ever away win against Borussia Dortmund. In the same group, Harry Kane's perfect hat trick against APOEL Nicosia maintained Tottenham's perfect start in the competition and placing the Mauricio Pochettino's squad even on points with Madrid and six ahead from the bottom two.
Group E, meanwhile, saw Liverpool once again end the night with just a point as Jurgen Klopp's side drew with Spartak Moscow, while Sevilla soundly defeated Slovenia's NK Maribor 3-0 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan's stadium. In Group F, Manchester City took care of business at home against Shakhtar Donetsk and Napoli won 3-1 at home against Feyenoord, who is now 0-2 in the group.
Group G's leader Besiktas kept going with its 100% record with a 2-0 win against RB Leipzig, while two goals from Vincent Aboubakar secured FC Porto's away win against Monaco.
Read up on all the action below.
Bale and Ronaldo Silence Borussia Dortmund in Germany
Real Madrid finally broke their Signal Iduna Park hoodoo at the seventh time of asking with a 3-1 over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.
A stunning first-half volley from Gareth Bale opened proceedings, before a brace in the second from Cristiano Ronaldo, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang installing false hope back into the hosts after splitting the Madrid hero's double.
But the 12-time competition winners were just too much for Peter Bosz's side, who now slip six points behind both the Spanish side and Tottenham Hotspur in Group H after the duo continued their 100% winning starts.
Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 400th appearance for Real Madrid across all competitions.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2017
He's been directly involved in 520 goals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/hBTG3zTLx7
It was a frantic opening played to a magnitude of noise unrecognisable by any decibel-o-meter, but just as the hosts looked to be taking control Los Blancos had a superb opportunity to silence the Yellow Wall.
Carvajal capitalised on the Dortmund defence's lack of pace down the right-hand side before cutting inside with only goalkeeper Roman Burki to beat and both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo queuing up in the middle. However the 25-year-old decided to go alone, but his finish lacked any conviction and the Swiss custodian was able to make a simple save.
Just moments later Ronaldo found himself in almost the exact same situation, with the Portugal international supported again by Bale streaming into the area. The 32-year-old, unlike his teammate minutes before, chose for the unselfish option, however a goal-saving sliding tackle from the backtracking BVB defence denied the Welshman a certain opener.
Following the duo of clear chances Madrid were then almost punished for their poor decision making in front of goal, when Maximilian Philipp was found at the back post from a slightly overcooked Andriy Yarmolenko cross.
However the 23-year-old's volley was eventually cleared off the line by a duo of Real defenders, one of which being Sergio Ramos, who, on reflection, seemed to brush the ball away from goal with his arm.
All 3 of Gareth Bale's goals for Real Madrid this season have been scored away from home.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2017
No whistles, no problems. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Bh9bINSv2n
However, the Spanish side's counter-attacking warnings finally came to fruition just after the quarter-hour mark thanks to a simply delightful finish from Bale. It was Carvajal again causing the hosts problems before the Spaniard lofted his beautifully-weighted ball into the path of the advancing Wales international, allowing the 28-year-old to dispatch his first-time attempt into the top right-hand corner of Burki's net and leaving the shot-stopper with absolutely no chance.
Following the opener the visitors then attempted to slow the tempo of the opening exchanges, which they did with great success. However, five minutes before the break referee Bjorn Kuipers was thrown under the spotlight after Carvajal was caught on the wrong side of the advancing Philipp, who was flying towards the Madrid area in anticipation of Yarmolenko's cross.
But the Spaniard clearly yanked the left-sided attacker to the ground just outside the area with the help of a little trip, much to the displeasure of the Yellow Wall, however the referee only saw fit to brandish a yellow card - fortunate to say the least.
The blockbuster opening 45 ended in-the-same-vein that had been present throughout, with both Ronaldo and Ramos spurning great opportunities to double the Champions League holders' lead, giving everyone in the stadium, and those watching at home, a much-needed chance to breathe.
However, the second started at the same blistering pace as the opening half, with the first of many great opportunities coming in just the opening 45 seconds.
This time is was Dortmund who found themselves with a clear chance to level things up, as both Carvajal and goalkeeper Keylor Navas were caught napping after a dangerous lofted ball into the area from Mario Gotze.
The World Cup-winner's cross from deep allowed Yarmolenko to ghost into the area, but, instead of taking the chance himself, the Russian attempted to header back across goal to a supporting attacker, however was only able to find Raphael Varane, who cleared with ease.
But just three minutes later, as is often the case, BVB were then punished for their lack of clinicalness, as Ronaldo doubled his side's lead. The 32-year-old was found in space in front of goal by wide-man Bale from the left-hand side before sliding the simplest of finishes past the helpless Burki, sending the stadium into silence.
However, both the noise, and the hosts' spirits were rejuvenated less than 10 minutes later as Aubameyang, who had been kept quiet all evening, was able to force his way in front of Ramos with a late run before latching onto Gonzalo Castro's cross from the left-hand side with a well-taken volley beating the diving Navas.
After getting one back, similarly to the first-half, the tie then slowed down throughout the middle period, but that calm was smashed to pieces by Ronaldo with a thumping strike from an acute angle on the counter attack.
The attacker, who has now scored 411 goals in 400 appearances, latched onto Luka Modric's ball over the top before, deciding against squaring the ball across the face of goal to the free Marco Acensio, before unleashing a thunderbolt past Burki and restoring Zinedine Zidane's side's two-goal cushion.
That was the way it stayed until referee Kuipers brought an end to proceedings, in what will always be remembered as a true Champions League classic.
Kane's Perfect Hat Trick Sets Tottenham on Collision Course With Real Madrid
Harry Kane scored with his left foot, right foot and his head to secure his sixth hat trick in 2017, and continue Tottenham's perfect start to life in the Champions League with a 0-3 victory over APOEL Nicosia in Group H.
Tottenham started slowly on Tuesday night and allowed the Cypriot side into the game momentarily, but for Kane's strike five minutes before half time.
The England international's left and right footed strikes were followed up with a clinical header into the bottom corner to put his team three to the good as APOEL continued to look shaky against Mauricio Pochettino's high press tactics.
Chances came and went for both Spurs and APOEL throughout the first half. Son Heung-min Son found himself onside with a free header after 18 minutes however headed over from just five yards out.
De Camargo also had an excellent opportunity leaving Hugo Lloris helpless. However, the bar came to Spurs' rescue and the opportunity wasted.
A Lloris attempted clearance nearly gave APOEL the lead soon after. The ball hit his own teammate Davinson Sanchez and rolled agonisingly passed the post and too far away for De Camargo to pounce.
Almost - an ultimate hat-trick for Kane at APOEL. A perfect German hat-trick. It’s the next thing to impossible https://t.co/8ktTJhQ1eV— Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) September 26, 2017
After all the missed opportunities from both sides it was Harry Kane who opened the scoring, the England forward got away from his man after an inch perfect pass from Toby Alderweireld and tucked the ball under Boy Waterman.
Kane doubled his tally for the night when he was found on the edge of the box by Moussa Sissoko and consequently swept the ball passed Waterman in classic Kane fashion to put Spurs in the driving seat.
Just five minutes later it was that man again to win the match ball and the game for his team, Kieran Trippier's cross found Kane who met the ball in the air with precision.
Stunner From De Bruyne Sets Manchester City on Path to Vital Win
Manchester City edged past a resilient Shakhtar Donetsk side thanks to a spectacular strike from Kevin De Bruyne, followed by a late goal from Raheem Sterling in their second Champions League game of the season.
The Citizens might have won the game by a greater margin had Sergio Aguero converted a second-half penalty earned by Leroy Sane.
Both teams started the contest at the Etihad slowly, but eventually the home side created chances and put the Ukrainian club under pressure. The Donetsk keeper Andriy Pyatov made a number of good saves in the opening half and played a major hand in his side going into the break level.
WHAT A HIT!!! @debruynekev pic.twitter.com/LGugeGoLFI— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 26, 2017
However, within three minutes of the second-half City were ahead, David Silva played a ball into the path of De Bruyne and the Belgian playmaker curled a fantastic effort into the top corner of the net.
Manchester City then had a fantastic opportunity to double their lead, the Citizens were awarded a penalty following a tackle on Leroy Sane. Sergio Aguero stepped up to take it but Andriy Pyatov correctly guessed which way the Argentine was going and saved the spot-kick.
In the final minute of the game, City got the second goal that their performance deserved. Bernardo Silva centred the ball for Raheem Sterling who swept the ball into the back of the net from close range.
Following their victory over Feyenoord in their opening Champions League game and now the win over Donetsk, this is the first time in Manchester City's history that they have won their opening two Champions League games.
Liverpool Made to Rue Missed Chances Once Again After Two Points Dropped
Liverpool’s return to Champions Leagude football has been far from a joyous one after their first two group stage clashes back in the competition.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have made life difficult for themselves in Group E, after failing to win their opening two games, dropping a total of four points over the course of a fortnight.
Liverpool opened the game brightly and for the first 20 minutes of the game the visitors looked to be the far superior side of the two, with Spartak Moscow employing a compact defence and looking vulnerable, when Liverpool’s attacking trio were allowed to advance on the final third.
Матч окончен#UCL #СпартакЛиверпуль // #SpartakLFC 1:1 pic.twitter.com/3yYa0EQtlc— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_official) September 26, 2017
The Reds enjoyed much of their success through Sadio Mane down the left side of the field, with the winger utilising his pace in abundance to cause the Moscow defence a significant amount of trouble.
Yet it was the Russians who broke the deadlock, with the opener coming as the result of a Moscow free kick won 25 yards from goal. Emre Can was caught, hesitant in possession and paid the ultimate price. The German midfielder lost the ball in the middle of the park resulting in a panicked response from the Reds.
A dubious free kick was given for a seemingly innocuous tackle from Philippe Coutinho, and his compatriot, Fernando, netted from the subsequent free kick.
Liverpool almost tabled an instant response through Sadio Mane, however the Senegalese winger’s goal was ruled offside.
After the goal Spartak began playing with a real air of confidence about them, stroking the ball across the midfield and asking questions of the Reds’ fragile defence.
However, they were unable to further capitalise on their brief period of dominance and Liverpool soon pulled themselves level from a brilliant bit of inter-play between Mane and Coutinho. The duo played a neat one-two between themselves, eradicating the Moscow defence before the Brazilian slammed the ball home, bringing the scoring to 1-1.
COUTINHOOOOO! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/0JZSNQu3Ax— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 26, 2017
Throughout the remainder of the first half Liverpool were the dominant force with their control over the game culminating in a sublime counter-attack late into the half; an enticing opportunity they were unable to take advantage of as Mane was flagged for offside.
As the action resumed in the Russian capital, it was Liverpool who showed a continued spell of superiority. The Merseyside outfit came close to taking the lead on a number of occasions within the first 15 minutes of the second period, Coutinho denied from an enticing free kick and Mohamed Salah coming agonisingly close to poking the ball beyond Artem Rebrov having been played through by Mane.
Following Salah’s chance early into the second half, the Moscow keeper and captain, Rebrov, sustained a leg injury as a result of a collision with the Egyptian, seeing him replaced by Aleksandr Selikhov after a receiving a significant amount of on-field treatment.
As the second half crept on, Moscow look increasingly content to sit back and absorb the pressure Liverpool mounted on them, allowing the visitors to commit men forward and become stifled by their defence.
Throughout the latter stages of the second half the visitors became increasingly frustrated with Moscow’s passive approach to the game, the Russians sitting deep and committing the majority of their personnel to defensive duties.
In the end it was the same old story for Liverpool, enjoying the lion’s share of possession and chances, yet failing to find the all-important clinical edge to their game and succumbing to the few chances their opposition were afforded.
Too often they squandered the opportunities they engineered for themselves, the most agonising of which came six minutes into injury time when Salah connected with Trent Alexander Arnold’s cross, only to head the ball straight at Selikhov.
With fellow Group E opponents, Sevilla, tabling a 3-0 win at home to Maribor, the Reds have put themselves in a troubling situation, having found themselves incapable of picking up a win in their first Champions League campaign since the 2014/15 season.