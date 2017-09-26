We're still nine months away from the 2018 World Cup kicking off in Russia, but there's already leaked images of some national side's kits starting to do the rounds.

The latest potential nation, that will be hoping to compete at next summer's massive international tournament, to have their potential home strip leaked is the United States of America.

The revelation, which was tweeted out by Spanish graphic designer Franco Carabajal, also showed up on footyheadlines' website over the weekend and, well, quite frankly its a marked departure from previous US kits in a good way:

Gone is the bland white aesthetic that the USA have had to wear in years gone by, and in its place is a lovely looking minimalistic design incorporating the nation's famous stars and stripes flag.

The red and blue colours from the USA's flag flow out from the left side of the jersey before dissipating into the main white block hue just past the midpoint of the shirt.

Not the Waldos, but not too shabby https://t.co/3nKnD9bLmv — AO Cincy (@AOCincy) September 26, 2017

The jersey's badge, meanwhile, is stripped down to its basic elements - namely the initials 'USA' decked out in navy blue with red vertical stripes underneath - while supposed kit manufacturers Nike have splashed their famous logo in a more cyan-esque blue to contrast that used on the emblem.

Grey markings also outline the shoulder areas and sleeves of the shirt to complete a truly stunning kit from Nike and, if it ends up being the actual strip used, plenty of other national teams will have a hard time beating it for the lovelist kit on show.

The USA currently lie fourth in the North American standings with nine points from eight games - nine off current leaders Mexico - ahead of the next international break.