Soccer

Photo Leak Shows Potential USA 2018 World Cup Kit

0:47 | Soccer
Late Honduras Tie Keeps USA in Control of Its World Cup Destiny
an hour ago

We're still nine months away from the 2018 World Cup kicking off in Russia, but there's already leaked images of some national side's kits starting to do the rounds.

The latest potential nation, that will be hoping to compete at next summer's massive international tournament, to have their potential home strip leaked is the United States of America.

The revelation, which was tweeted out by Spanish graphic designer Franco Carabajal, also showed up on footyheadlines' website over the weekend and, well, quite frankly its a marked departure from previous US kits in a good way:

Gone is the bland white aesthetic that the USA have had to wear in years gone by, and in its place is a lovely looking minimalistic design incorporating the nation's famous stars and stripes flag.

The red and blue colours from the USA's flag flow out from the left side of the jersey before dissipating into the main white block hue just past the midpoint of the shirt.

The jersey's badge, meanwhile, is stripped down to its basic elements - namely the initials 'USA' decked out in navy blue with red vertical stripes underneath - while supposed kit manufacturers Nike have splashed their famous logo in a more cyan-esque blue to contrast that used on the emblem.

Grey markings also outline the shoulder areas and sleeves of the shirt to complete a truly stunning kit from Nike and, if it ends up being the actual strip used, plenty of other national teams will have a hard time beating it for the lovelist kit on show.

The USA currently lie fourth in the North American standings with nine points from eight games - nine off current leaders Mexico - ahead of the next international break.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters