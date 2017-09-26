Spain & Liverpool Legend Announces Decision to Move Into Management Following Retirement at Bayern

Former midfielder Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will make the transition from playing into football management, and claimed that the move was also going to be his next step.

The silky Spaniard hung up his boots at the end of last season after a highly successful career that saw him win three Bundesligas, one La Liga, two Champions Leagues and the World Cup, amongst various other domestic cups, while playing for the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Lived it. Loved it.



Farewell beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/1aSN7GGNzZ — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) March 9, 2017

The 35-year-old, who was brought to the Premier League by Rafa Benitez in 2004, garnered a reputation over the years as being one of the game's finest passers, and one of the most intelligent players of his generation.

It is perhaps the latter trait that has led Alonso to believe he could be a hit as a manager - just as Zinedine Zidane has been with Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso has announced his plans to move into management following his retirement #LFC (Credit: @XabiAlonso on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/n58Fzb7rn4 — Goal UK (@GoalUK) September 25, 2017

Dressed in typically suave fashion, the former Liverpool favourite said in a video clip on Instagram: "After 17 years in the game, I have considered the next step in my career. I have decided to go into management. Find out [where] soon."

The star left it at that, and there was no indication as to when an announcement will be made about which club he will take charge of.

Alonso will be following in the footsteps of his old pal Steven Gerrard with a move into management - the Reds legend is currently gathering experience as manager of the Liverpool's U18 side.

