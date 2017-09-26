Thierry Henry Explains Why Aguero Is 'Only World Class Striker' in the Premier League

Thierry Henry has opened up a can of worms by claiming Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is the only world class striker in the Premier League.

The Frenchman, well-placed to comment on such a topic given his incredible time with Arsenal, snubbed the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Harry Kane and Alexandre Lacazette by plumping for Aguero as the sole world class marksman in England's top flight at the moment.

The Argentine ace has started off the new season in terrific form, hitting six league goals in as many games and a further strike in Europe but according to Henry, his level of performance since his £38m transfer from Atletico Madrid may well have been overlooked.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro: "The only one who is world class, or has been world class, is Aguero because of the longevity of what he has done in this league, year in and year out.

"He won the league here and he has been doing it the longest. You have to give him a bit of credit. I think sometimes we bypass Aguero like he didn't happen."

Henry's former teammate Martin Keown added: "He drifts past defenders as if they are not there. He is icy cool, looks certain to score every time he is through on goal and is capable of spectacular strikes.

"To get the better of Aguero is a different challenge altogether. Already one of the best, he has taken his game to another level."

The 29-year-old certainly has the stats on his side to suggest he is worthy of the 'world class' bracket, hitting at least 20 goals in all competitions in four out of his six full seasons at the Etihad.

He is currently only one more strike away from levelling the club's all-time record goalscorer Eric Brook, which would be a truly phenomenal achievment in just six and a bit seasons - he may get his chance to write history against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

