Tottenham Star Claims He Uses Messi & Ronaldo as Motivation to Reach the Very Top

Tottenham's talisman Harry Kane has revealed he uses Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as a reference point on his way to joining football's elite.

Kane looks set to continue his breathtaking goalscoring habits with six goals in seven games so far in all competitions. With two consecutive Premier League golden boots in the past two seasons, no wonder Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Kane as the 'best striker in the world'.

No doubt his performances have merited that kind praise, and when questioned about being compared to players like Messi and Ronaldo, Kane said he uses them as inspiration to further his already glistening career.

"I use it," he told reporters.

"With social media these days it's difficult to stay away from it.

"I want to be one of the best players in the world, so when people put it up and I see I am close to those players, it is a great incentive to get closer and go to the next step."

He goes on to say how, at this stage, he is only focused on keeping himself fit to facilitate his development as a player.

"It's kind of down to growing up, getting older and more mature, filling out in my body," Kane said.

"I feel stronger holding off defenders maybe better than I was before. I eat well, I recover well. That is what it is all about.

"Your football career is a short career so you have to make the most of every week and every day. That is what I try and do and when I am old enough to retire and go and play golf that is what I will do.

"At the moment it is just about using every day, especially with the amount of games we play, to recover, eat healthy and go from there."

Kane and Tottenham face a long trip to Cyprus to face APOEL in the Champions League tonight, and the Spurs striker will want to continue his stunning goalscoring routine, especially on the European stage.