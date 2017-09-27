Soccer

Vincenzo Montella Reveals Decision to Sack Milan Fitness Coach via Twitter

an hour ago

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella has taken to social to reveal his decision to part company with Rossoneri fitness coach Emanuele Marra, explaining that he and Marra were no longer seeing eye to eye on how best to physically prepare players for games.


"After careful consideration, I've made my decisions and I consider physical preparation to be among the areas where improvements can be made," Montella said in a statement released on Twitter.

"I have decided to start a new physical preparation plan, for which I haven't found full agreement with my assistant, the athletic trainer Emanuele Marra."

He then added, "It is with a heavy heart that together with Emanuele we have decided to part ways. I take this opportunity to thank him for the work done together over these years."

Marra had previously worked with Montella at Fiorentina and Sampdoria before following the former Roma and Fulham striker to Milan and a new challenge at San Siro.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

After disappointing 8th, 10th and 7th place finishes in Serie A between 2013 and 2016, Milan saw an improvement under Montella's guidance last season when the team reached 6th place.

Significant investments in the transfer market were made during the summer and Milan have stared the new season in reasonable form, winning four of their first six league games.

But in an increasingly competitive Serie A, that is only good enough for 6th place, with Napoli, Juventus, Inter, Lazio and Roma all ahead at this moment in time.

