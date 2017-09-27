Soccer

WATCH: Little Girl Does Perfect Ronaldo Celebration After His Goal vs. Dortmund

1:37 | Soccer
Here's Why Real Madrid Won't Win a Third-Straight Champions League Title
an hour ago

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been captivating young football fans for a very long time now, so it would come as no surprise that a few of them have been practicing his goal celebrations.

The Portugal international found the back of the net for his side on two occasions on Wednesday, taking his goal tally to a remarkable 411 in 400 appearances for Los Blancos and condemning Borussia Dortmund to a 3-1 loss in their second match of the Champions League group stage.

Gareth Bale had opened the scoring for the holders, with Ronaldo making it 2-0 in the second half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back for BVB, leading to some nerves from the Madrid support.

But Ronaldo struck again to restore the two-goal cushion 11 minutes from the 90, sealing the win for Madrid.

Of course he ran to the corner to pull off his famous 'siii' celebration. And he wasn't the only one, as a young girl was caught performing it in the crowd as well.

Check it out in the video below.

So cute, that.

Madrid have struggled in La Liga so far this season, but now that Ronaldo is back, having served a five-game suspension, they look just about ready to pick things up.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters