Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been captivating young football fans for a very long time now, so it would come as no surprise that a few of them have been practicing his goal celebrations.

The Portugal international found the back of the net for his side on two occasions on Wednesday, taking his goal tally to a remarkable 411 in 400 appearances for Los Blancos and condemning Borussia Dortmund to a 3-1 loss in their second match of the Champions League group stage.

Gareth Bale had opened the scoring for the holders, with Ronaldo making it 2-0 in the second half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back for BVB, leading to some nerves from the Madrid support.

But Ronaldo struck again to restore the two-goal cushion 11 minutes from the 90, sealing the win for Madrid.

Of course he ran to the corner to pull off his famous 'siii' celebration. And he wasn't the only one, as a young girl was caught performing it in the crowd as well.

Check it out in the video below.

Cute little girl doing the @Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration in the crowd.... pic.twitter.com/VsjxXZB1rf — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) September 26, 2017

So cute, that.

Madrid have struggled in La Liga so far this season, but now that Ronaldo is back, having served a five-game suspension, they look just about ready to pick things up.