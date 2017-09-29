Ayew Brothers Andre and Jordan Left Out of Ghana Squad Amid Reports of Massive Family Feud

Premier League duo (and brothers) Andre and Jordan Ayew have both controversially been left out of Ghana's World Cup Qualifying side to face Uganda next month after the duo pulled out of their country's last qualifying match against Congo.

It's a decision that has sparked a lot of debate over in the African country. Manager Kwesi Appiah is without two hugely influential players for a crucial match that is a must-win for the Black Stars, and speculation has begun regarding the reasoning behind his decision.

According to reports in Ghana, there are two possible reasons behind Appiah's decision to drop the brothers.

The first excuse is to punish Andre and Jordan for their antics last month, when Ghana faced off against Congo. Andre missed the match due to a supposed injury while Jordan posted a photo on social media depicting the striker in a hospital bed - ruling him out of the tie.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, both attackers returned to the Premier League the following weekend, with no trouble. This has led to conspiracies that the pair were attempting to sabotage Appiah's match (a hugely important game for the Ghanaians). Nevertheless, the Black Stars ran out 5-1 winners.

On the other hand, those on the side of the Ayews believe that the decision is part of a 25-year feud with the family - and Appiah is punishing them because they are the sons of African legend Abedi Pele.

1992 saw Appiah stripped of his national captaincy in favour of Pele - the Ghanaian FA believing the latter could do a better job. This sparked a rift between the two, and his latest decision could be Appiah getting his own back on Pele.