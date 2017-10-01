Ex-Napoli and Udinese Director Reckons AC Milan Already Regret Signing Leonardo Bonucci

AC Milan are already regretting their decision to invest money into Leonardo Bonucci, according to the former director of Napoli and Udinese Pierpaolo Marino.

The Italian defender, who assumed the captaincy on arrival at San Siro, was signed for €42m from Juventus in one of the summer's most surprising deals.

With a reputation as one of the world's best defenders, eyebrows were raised as the 30-year-old opted to leave the Old Lady to join the revolution at AC Milan.

It hasn't all been plain sailing so far despite the heavy investment by Sino-Europe Sports, and the Rossoneri aren't dominating as people expected.

They have already lost twice in Serie A to Lazio and Sampdoria, and they only narrowly beat HNK Riejka in the Europa League in midweek after surrendering a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Speaking to Rai Sport, as quoted by Four Four Two: "I think Milan already regret buying Bonucci. Montella didn't want to switch to a three-man defence, but he found himself forced to change his plans by the arrival of Bonucci, but even that is not enough.

"I think that if Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone could go back in time, they'd spend that money to buy Bonucci on a top striker instead."

Milan race their toughest game of the season on Sunday as they host Roma, who are one place above them in the table on goal difference.

