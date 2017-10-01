PSG Set to Offer Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez £10m Bonus to Sign for the Club in January

According to reports from The Sunday Express, Paris Saint-Germain will offer Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez a giant £10m bonus to sign a pre-contract agreement with the club in January.

Goals This Season:



⚽️ Marouane Fellaini: 4

⚽️ Luis Suarez: 3

⚽️ Phil Coutinho: 2

⚽️ Kevin de Bruyne: 1

⚽️ Alexis Sánchez: 1

⚽️ Mesut Özil:0 pic.twitter.com/7bx2E8OpAC — SPORF (@Sporf) September 30, 2017

Once the transfer window re-opens, the Chilean striker will be allowed to speak to foreign clubs over the possibility to leave the club, with the 28-year-old’s contract set to expire in June.

Arsenal seem resigned to the fact that Sanchez will be leaving the club, with the South American coming dangerously close to switching the Emirates for the Etihad back in August with a £60m offer from Manchester City, only for the deal to fall through at the last minute due to the Gunners’ failure to land Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

However, Manchester City also remain interested in Sanchez, despite already possessing a fearsome attack of their own, with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane, to name but a few.

City find themselves top of the Premier League with six wins and one draw, while also taking maximum points in their two opening Champions League fixtures. On top of that, City have also managed to bag a stupendous 30 goals in 10 matches across all competitions.

PSG on the other hand also find themselves with a staggering forward line after an expensive summer which saw themselves clinch Brazilian striker Neymar in a world-record £198m deal, while also having to fork out a whopping £165m for Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, once the Frenchman’s loan move turns permanent next summer.

The French giants have also made a flying start to their campaign, dropping two points in their opening eight fixtures, while also winning both of their Champions League matches, which included a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in mid-week.