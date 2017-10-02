Reece Oxford 'Massively Disappointed' as West Ham End His Loan Spell With Borussia Monchengladbach

West Ham youngster Reece Oxford is reportedly "massively disappointed" that a decision has been made between West Ham and Borussia Monchengladbach to terminate his loan spell, after the youngster failed to make his mark in Germany.

The Tottenham and West Ham youth graduate joined the Bundesliga side on a two-year deal this summer, but has yet to start for Die Fohlen, as reported by The Sun.

Reece Oxford is set to return to West Ham from Borussia Monchengladbach without making a first-team appearance: https://t.co/b6OSjmQ9Rs pic.twitter.com/JGnlOIVfmY — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2017

The 18-year-old’s deal is said to end in December and Oxford will be reunited with his teammates at the London Stadium.

The Sun reported that sources close to Oxford had said: "Reece hoped the move to Germany would work out better than it has, but it’s time to come back.

"Monchengladbach play a certain way and had a system in place before they signed Reece, and for some reason he has not fitted into what they are doing.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"If he’s not going to feature after they were hammered 6-1, then when will he?"

The former Reading loanee earned his first start for the Hammers in the 2015/16 season as Bilic’s side beat Arsenal 2-0 on the opening day of the season.

However, with limited opportunities to develop, Oxford may well be on the move come January as looks to get his fledgling career back on track.