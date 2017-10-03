Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti Dashes Rumours of a Return to AC Milan This Season After Revealing Plans for Break

39 minutes ago

Recently sacked Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has moved to quash rumours that he will be instated as AC Milan manager this season, instead claiming that he will take a ten month rest from management. 

Ancelotti was unceremoniously ditched by the Bavarian giants, after failing to win three of their opening seven matches - a record unpalatable to the serial winners.

Ancelotti was widely believed to have lost the support of the dressing room at the Allianz Arena, having seen his relationship with his squad deteriorate over time. 

Speaking at a charity match, via Marca, Ancelotti announced his plans for the future, which effectively ruled him out of a much rumoured move to replace AC Milan's struggling boss Vincenzo Montella:


"I will not coach for the next ten months. I will have a break".

Bayern are in a terrible run of late, having drawn their last two Bundesliga matches 2-2, and receiving a comprehensive thrashing from a rampant PSG side in the Champions League. 

Much like La Liga giants Real Madrid, failure is simply incomprehensible at Bayern, who have won 27 league titles in their history, including nine of the last 13 competitions.

The Bundesliga super-club are believed to be eager to appoint a successor to Ancelotti as soon as possible, and a number of high profile candidates are believed to be in contention for the hot-seat. 

Julian Nagelsmann is currently the bookies favourite, while Thomas Tuchel, Willy Sagnol and German national coach Joachim Low are all also believed to be in the running.

