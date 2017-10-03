Soccer

Spanish Reports Claim Real Madrid Could Bid £177m for Spurs Superstar Harry Kane

an hour ago

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly seeing Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane as the man to lead a new look strike force and are not believed to be put off by any huge price tag Spurs will set next summer.

Kane is regarded as one Europe's best strikers, scoring 13 goals in September for club and country as he eyes a third successive Premier League Golden Boot award. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Current Real Madrid attackers Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have their futures in question with various reports suggesting both could be sold in the upcoming transfer window to make room for new big signings.


Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda told El Chiringuito (via TeamTalk) that Los Blancos are sitting up and taking notice of the Spurs sensation.


"Real Madrid are asking for Harry Kane for next season, but you know the price and that is around €200m.” 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Spurs have no intention of listening to any offers for their star man, but Spanish rumour site Don Balon claims that Real president Florentino Perez is unlikely to be put off by any asking price and will do everything in his power to assemble a new look strike force for manager Zinedine Zidane.

Fellow Premier League superstar Eden Hazard could also be on Zidane's shopping list, but the Chelsea and Belgium winger looks more likely to snub a move to Spain and sign a new deal worth £290,000-a-week pay package to become Premier League's top earner.

