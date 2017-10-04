Ex-Germany Star Slams Bundesliga Quality After Falling Behind Italy in UEFA Coefficient

However, former Bayern Munich sporting director and ex-Dortmund midfielder Matthias Sammer has refuted claims that money is the sole blame for German team's recent lacklustre performances.

The former German international told Bild this week: "Our clubs lose against clubs with much lesser financial resources in the Europa League.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

"How would our international prestige be without Bayern and Dortmund? Unfortunately, the Bundesliga lacks the highest quality at the moment. The Bundesliga has to take a look in the mirror. German football should be dealing more with performances instead of hiding behind pretend discussions about money."

All six of Germany's representatives in European competitions lost last week, with the Serie A moving above the Bundesliga in the UEFA coefficient rankings for the first time in seven years.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig all suffered defeats in the Champions League while Cologne, Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim struggled in the Europa League. With Bayern Munich also removing Carlo Ancelotti from his position after a slow start to the season, both the German champions and the league itself seem to be moving into a transition period.

Many have claimed that the Bundesliga have failed to match the extortionate spending that occurred around Europe in the summer, and the consequence of this was evident after PSG steamrolled Bayern in the Champions League courtesy of performances from big money signings.

With five out of six Italian clubs winning in Europe, it could be said the resurgence of the Serie A is something of a threat to the Bundesliga and their reputation in Europe. Only time will tell whether the German teams can redeem themselves after a difficult round of games on matchday two.