VIDEO: Thibaut Courtois' Strange Pre-Match Ritual During Belgium National Anthem

Thibaut Courtois has gone viral this week after a very strange video has emerged of his pre-match ritual before Belgium games.

The video shows the Chelsea goalkeeper repeatedly touching his chin whenever the camera faces him, during the Belgium national anthem:

🇧🇪😂 Thibaut Courtois' superstition every time he gets filmed singing the national anthem... pic.twitter.com/hTFGeXHgbb — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) October 3, 2017

The 25-year-old has made 51 appearances for his country, with it being possible that the goalkeeping giant has done his strange gesture in every televised game.





It's certainly a very odd gesture to have as a superstition, but it certainly seems to be working for the Belgian national team.





The Red Devils have won seven of their eight matches, picking up 22 points out of a possible 24 in the process.

During that time they have also amounted an astonishing plus 32 goal difference in their World Cup qualifying group and have already booked their place in Russia.

Courtois is not the first footballer to have a superstitions pregame ritual, with numerous other players also feeling the need to do certain things before they play a match.

For example, Daniel Sturridge always has to enter the pitch backwards while ex-Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince, always made sure that he was the last player onto the pitch and would put his shirt on in the tunnel.

Fans will get a chance to catch Courtois' ritual in action this weekend, as Belgium travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday before returning home to face Cyprus on Tuesday, in their remaining group stage fixtures.

Belgium have already shown domination in their group, but have often failed to live up to expectation at major tournaments.

However with the likes of Courtois, De Bruyne, Lukaku and Hazard all in the first eleven, you shouldn't bet against Roberto Martinez’s side going all the way at next summer’s World Cup.