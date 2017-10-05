Paraguay travel to Barranquilla to face Colombia on Thursday in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Paraguay currently sit in seventh place on the South American table with 21 points after losing to Uruguay last month, 2-1. While currently not projected to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Finals in Russia, Paraguay is only three points behind Peru and Argentina for the fourth and fifth spots on the table, respectively. The top four nations clinch a spot in Russia, with the fifth-place team qualifying for a playoff.

Colombia enter Thursday in third place on the table with 26 points. José Pékerman's side will look to build off a 1-1 draw against table leaders Brazil last month to gain some much needed separation from Peru and Argentina, who each have 24 points.

With two matches to play in the group stage and the second through eighth spots on the table separated by just seven points, expect to see an intense finish in the next week.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.