Loaned Liverpool Youngster Confirms He Will Be Sidelined for 8 Weeks After Dislocating Shoulder

90Min
October 05, 2017

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has confirmed on Twitter that he will be out of action for the next two months after dislocating his shoulder.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan at Championship outfit Fulham, sustained the injured whilst playing against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Friday.

It is another setback for Ojo, who at one point looked like he was going to be the next big thing at Anfield, and he will be disappointed that he won't be able to show what he can do for a little while.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Ojo was sent out on loan to the Cottagers after failing to get any minutes for Liverpool last season in the Premier League, after bursting onto the scene in the season before under Jurgen Klopp.

With the unfortunate injury, he is in danger of falling further behind Ben Woodburn, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominic Solanke.

The youngster was obviously gutted, and took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. He wrote: "Absolutely gutted to be out for 8weeks. Another setback but I'll be back stronger 100%. Rehab has already started! Thanks for the support."


Fulham take on Preston in the Championship once the international break concludes, and Slaven Jokanovic will be eyeing all three points to go level on points with their sixth-placed opponents.

