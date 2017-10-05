Former Barcelona and Brazil legend Romario has claimed that history will show him to be 'twice as good' as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during his playing days.

No doubt a prolific goalscorer, Romario scored 55 goals in 70 games for the Brazilian national side, and a spectacular amount of goals throughout his career for both club and country.

With Ronaldo currently on 608 career goals, and Messi not far behind on 573, there is certainly time for the pair to reach Romario's official tally of 743 (although Romario himself claims to have hit over 1,000).

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

As reported by Marca, the 51 year-old said: "It's true that Messi and Ronaldo have different characteristics to mine and that they are the best players in the world today.

"They are the best in the world, along with Neymar.

"They have both won titles and the Ballon d'Or, but, modestly speaking, I can say that I was better than them in the penalty area.

"They will never reach the number of goals that I scored and I'll beat them by twice the amount."

With both Ronaldo and Messi now entering into their thirties, they will need to remain at the very highest level to reach the goalscoring figures that Romario achieved.

Messi is just six goals away from beating Gerd Muller's record for the highest amount of goals scored in one of Europe's top five league's, with 360 La Liga goals.